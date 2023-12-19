Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A
RecordPts
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4)5-047
2. Dallas Center-Grimes5-043
3. Waukee7-136
4. Linn-Mar, Marion (1)6-033
5. Cedar Falls3-125
6. Dubuque, Senior5-023
7. Valley, West Des Moines3-216
8. North Scott, Eldridge6-113
9. Ankeny6-112
(tie) Bettendorf5-212

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6. Iowa City, West 1. Waterloo, West 1.

Class 3A
RecordPts
1. Nevada (1)7-042
2. Decorah (3)6-037
3. Clear Lake5-032
(tie) ADM, Adel (1)5-132
5. Solon5-021
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City5-220
7. Williamsburg5-012
8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids3-311
(tie) Keokuk6-111
10. Carroll4-29

Others receiving votes: Ballard 8. Maquoketa 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Clarke, Osceola 3. Knoxville 2. Lewis Central 2. Mount Pleasant 1.

Class 2A
RecordPts
1. Hudson (1)7-043
2. Western Christian, Hull (3)8-040
3. West Burlington (1)8-039
4. Roland-Story, Story City6-032
5. West Lyon, Inwood8-031
6. Underwood7-126
7. Monticello7-024
8. Unity Christian, Orange City7-012
9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll6-16
10. Osage8-05

Others receiving votes: Treynor 4. Pella Christian 3. South Hamilton, Jewell 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2. Grand View Christian 2. East Sac County 2. Cascade,Western Dubuque 1.

Class 1A
RecordPts
1. Keota8-039
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)7-039
3. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue (1)8-035
4. Lake Mills8-030
5. Winfield-Mount Union (1)7-124
6. Kee, Lansing8-022
7. South O’Brien, Paullina7-021
8. Earlham6-015
9. Madrid5-213
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard9-010

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 9. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. West Fork, Sheffield 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Baxter 2.

