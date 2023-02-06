Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. Waukee
|18-2
|77
|2
|3. Waukee Northwes
|16-2
|69
|3
|4. Valley, West Des Moines
|14-3
|50
|5
|5. Indianola
|16-2
|44
|6
|6. Dubuque, Senior
|14-3
|40
|8
|7. Sioux City, East
|17-2
|35
|4
|8. Ankeny Centennial
|13-5
|31
|10
|9. Norwalk
|12-2
|29
|9
|10. Cedar Falls
|12-4
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waterloo, West 9. Pleasant Valley 3. Burlington 2. Bettendorf 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bondurant Farrar (9)
|17-0
|90
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|15-1
|72
|2
|3. MOC-Floyd Valley
|16-2
|68
|3
|4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|12-5
|47
|5
|5. Webster City
|15-1
|42
|6
|6. Newton
|12-4
|39
|7
|7. Mount Pleasant
|16-3
|36
|10
|8. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|14-4
|34
|9
|9. Marion
|15-4
|29
|4
|10. Humboldt
|12-5
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Des Moines, Hoover 5. Charles City 4. North Polk, Alleman 4. Dubuque Wahlert 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (3)
|18-1
|76
|1
|2. West Burlington (4)
|19-0
|66
|4
|3. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids (1)
|19-0
|60
|5
|4. Central Lyon
|15-1
|58
|3
|5. Western Christian, Hull (1)
|15-3
|53
|2
|6. Roland-Story, Story City
|19-1
|51
|6
|7. Lake Mills
|19-0
|40
|7
|8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|17-3
|18
|8
|9. MFL-Mar-Mac
|19-1
|17
|NR
|10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|18-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Alburnett 14. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 6. Wilton 5. Central Decatur, Leon 3. OA-BCIG 3. Pella Christian 2. Underwood 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)
|19-0
|86
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (4)
|19-0
|75
|2
|3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|18-1
|64
|5
|4. WACO, Wayland
|19-1
|51
|3
|5. Dunkerton
|18-1
|49
|4
|6. West Harrison, Mondamin
|17-1
|47
|6
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|16-2
|26
|T9
|8. Baxter
|17-2
|22
|NR
|9. Newell-Fonda
|14-3
|18
|8
|10. Moravia
|16-0
|8
|NR
|(tie) Lynnville-Sully
|17-3
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: 8. Madrid 7. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 7. Bedford 6. East Mills 6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Bellevue 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Winfield-Mount Union 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Keota 1.
