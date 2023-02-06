Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9)16-0901
2. Waukee18-2772
3. Waukee Northwes16-2693
4. Valley, West Des Moines14-3505
5. Indianola16-2446
6. Dubuque, Senior14-3408
7. Sioux City, East17-2354
8. Ankeny Centennial13-53110
9. Norwalk12-2299
10. Cedar Falls12-415NR

Others receiving votes: Waterloo, West 9. Pleasant Valley 3. Burlington 2. Bettendorf 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bondurant Farrar (9)17-0901
2. Clear Lake15-1722
3. MOC-Floyd Valley16-2683
4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids12-5475
5. Webster City15-1426
6. Newton12-4397
7. Mount Pleasant16-33610
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City14-4349
9. Marion15-4294
10. Humboldt12-5108

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Des Moines, Hoover 5. Charles City 4. North Polk, Alleman 4. Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (3)18-1761
2. West Burlington (4)19-0664
3. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids (1)19-0605
4. Central Lyon15-1583
5. Western Christian, Hull (1)15-3532
6. Roland-Story, Story City19-1516
7. Lake Mills19-0407
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca17-3188
9. MFL-Mar-Mac19-117NR
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont18-215NR

Others receiving votes: Alburnett 14. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 6. Wilton 5. Central Decatur, Leon 3. OA-BCIG 3. Pella Christian 2. Underwood 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)19-0861
2. Grand View Christian (4)19-0752
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck18-1645
4. WACO, Wayland19-1513
5. Dunkerton18-1494
6. West Harrison, Mondamin17-1476
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen16-226T9
8. Baxter17-222NR
9. Newell-Fonda14-3188
10. Moravia16-08NR
(tie) Lynnville-Sully17-387

Others receiving votes: 8. Madrid 7. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 7. Bedford 6. East Mills 6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Bellevue 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Winfield-Mount Union 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Keota 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.