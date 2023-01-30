Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)14-0871
2. Waukee (1)16-2772
3. Waukee Northwes14-2714
4. Sioux City, East (1)16-0633
5. Valley, West Des Moines12-3506
6. Indianola14-2315
7. Waterloo, West13-2309
8. Dubuque, Senior12-3267
9. Norwalk11-216NR
10. Ankeny Centennial7-51210

Others receiving votes: Ames 8. Burlington 7. Cedar Falls 7. North Scott, Eldridge 6. Bettendorf 3. Davenport, Central 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8)15-0891
2. Clear Lake12-1692
3. MOC-Floyd Valley14-2644
4. Marion14-3565
5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1)11-4513
6. Webster City13-1387
7. Newton9-425T10
8. Humboldt10-4239
9. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City12-4226
10. Mount Pleasant11-319NR

Others receiving votes: North Polk, Alleman 18. Des Moines, Hoover 6. Charles City 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. Maquoketa 3. Denison-Schleswig 1. Williamsburg 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)15-1731
2. Western Christian, Hull (5)14-1664
3. Central Lyon13-1582
4. West Burlington (3)17-0563
5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids15-0545
6. Roland-Story, Story City16-1456
7. Lake Mills17-0287
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca16-2218
9. Alburnett16-2199
10. Grundy Center15-0218NR

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 14. West Lyon, Inwood 11. MFL-Mar-Mac 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10. Wilton 6. Pella Christian 5. Underwood 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)16-0851
2. Grand View Christian (2)16-0722
3. WACO, Wayland (1)17-0664
4. Dunkerton (1)16-00563
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck15-1505
6. West Harrison, Mondamin13-1426
7. Lynnville-Sully16-2248
8. Newell-Fonda11-216NR
9. St. Mary’s, Remsen12-2147
(tie) Wapsie Valley, Fairbank13-3149

Others receiving votes: Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 13. East Mills 8. Keota 7. Baxter 6. North Mahaska, New Sharon 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Moravia 3. New London 3. Winfield-Mount Union 2.

