Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)
|14-0
|87
|1
|2. Waukee (1)
|16-2
|77
|2
|3. Waukee Northwes
|14-2
|71
|4
|4. Sioux City, East (1)
|16-0
|63
|3
|5. Valley, West Des Moines
|12-3
|50
|6
|6. Indianola
|14-2
|31
|5
|7. Waterloo, West
|13-2
|30
|9
|8. Dubuque, Senior
|12-3
|26
|7
|9. Norwalk
|11-2
|16
|NR
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|7-5
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Ames 8. Burlington 7. Cedar Falls 7. North Scott, Eldridge 6. Bettendorf 3. Davenport, Central 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bondurant Farrar (8)
|15-0
|89
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|12-1
|69
|2
|3. MOC-Floyd Valley
|14-2
|64
|4
|4. Marion
|14-3
|56
|5
|5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|(1)
|11-4
|51
|3
|6. Webster City
|13-1
|38
|7
|7. Newton
|9-4
|25
|T10
|8. Humboldt
|10-4
|23
|9
|9. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|12-4
|22
|6
|10. Mount Pleasant
|11-3
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Polk, Alleman 18. Des Moines, Hoover 6. Charles City 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. Maquoketa 3. Denison-Schleswig 1. Williamsburg 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)
|15-1
|73
|1
|2. Western Christian, Hull
|(5)
|14-1
|66
|4
|3. Central Lyon
|13-1
|58
|2
|4. West Burlington (3)
|17-0
|56
|3
|5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|15-0
|54
|5
|6. Roland-Story, Story City
|16-1
|45
|6
|7. Lake Mills
|17-0
|28
|7
|8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|16-2
|21
|8
|9. Alburnett
|16-2
|19
|9
|10. Grundy Center
|15-02
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 14. West Lyon, Inwood 11. MFL-Mar-Mac 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10. Wilton 6. Pella Christian 5. Underwood 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)
|16-0
|85
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (2)
|16-0
|72
|2
|3. WACO, Wayland
|(1)
|17-0
|66
|4
|4. Dunkerton (1)
|16-00
|56
|3
|5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|15-1
|50
|5
|6. West Harrison, Mondamin
|13-1
|42
|6
|7. Lynnville-Sully
|16-2
|24
|8
|8. Newell-Fonda
|11-2
|16
|NR
|9. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|12-2
|14
|7
|(tie) Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|13-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 13. East Mills 8. Keota 7. Baxter 6. North Mahaska, New Sharon 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Moravia 3. New London 3. Winfield-Mount Union 2.
