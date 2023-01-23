Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)
|12-0
|88
|1
|2. Waukee
|13-2
|71
|4
|3. Sioux City, East (2)
|14-0
|66
|3
|4. Waukee Northwes
|13-2
|63
|2
|5. Indianola
|13-1
|53
|5
|6. Valley, West Des Moines
|10-3
|46
|7
|7. Dubuque, Senior
|12-2
|30
|6
|8. North Scott, Eldridge
|11-2
|19
|8. Waterloo, West
|12-2
|19
|8
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|9-4
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bondurant Farrar (8)
|13-0
|89
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|10-1
|75
|T4
|3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1)
|10-3
|66
|2
|4. MOC-Floyd Valley
|11-2
|46
|T4
|5. Marion
|12-3
|45
|7
|6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|11-3
|43
|6
|7. Webster City
|7-4
|36
|3
|8. North Polk, Alleman
|11-2
|22
|8
|9. Humboldt
|8-4
|20
|10
|10. Des Moines, Hoover
|9-4
|14
|9
|(tie) Newton
|7-4
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5)
|14-0
|86
|1
|2. Central Lyon (4)
|11-0
|82
|2
|3. West Burlington
|14-0
|52
|3
|4. Western Christian, Hull
|12-1
|49
|6
|5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|13-0
|47
|4
|6. Roland-Story, Story City
|13-1
|43
|5
|7. Lake Mills
|15-0
|35
|9
|8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|14-2
|30
|8
|9. Alburnett
|13-2
|23
|7
|10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|12-2
|14
Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (3)
|15-0
|76
|2
|3. Dunkerton (2)
|15-0
|71
|3
|4. WACO, Wayland
|(1)
|15-0
|65
|4
|5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|13-1
|44
|7
|6. West Harrison, Mondamin
|11-1
|32
|6
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|10-1
|21
|T9
|8. Lynnville-Sully
|14-2
|20
|5
|9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|13-1
|19
|T9
|10. Exira1Elk Horn-Kimballton
|13-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.
