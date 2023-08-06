Ionescu’s big game lifts New York to 99-61 win over Las Vegas, handing Aces only 3rd loss of season

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points, hitting six of New York’s 17 3-pointers to lead the Liberty to a 99-61 rout of the Las Vegas Aces in a matchup of the top two teams in the WNBA. The Liberty have won four straight and snapped the Aces’ eight-game winning streak, handing Las Vegas (24-3) only its third loss of the season in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 11,418. The Aces were bidding to match the 1998 Houston Comets for most wins before suffering a third defeat. These two squads will play three more times this month, including for the Commissioner’s Cup championship on Aug. 15 in Las Vegas. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 16 points. Breanna Stewart added 23 for New York (22-6).

