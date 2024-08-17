Ionescu, Stewart, Jones lead Liberty over Aces 79-67, becoming first team to clinch playoff berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points, Breanna Stewart scored 18 and Jonquel Jones added a double-double as the New York Liberty cruised to a 79-67 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs. Ionescu made 9 of 21 shots — 3 of 10 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds as New York maintained the best record in the league with its second road win over Las Vegas this season. Jones scored 10 points and snagged a season-high 17 rebounds for New York, which earned its sixth straight victory. A’ja Wilson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to pace Las Vegas.

