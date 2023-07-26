Ionescu secures her 4th career triple-double, Liberty erase 18-point deficit to beat the Storm

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-82. New York trailed 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. But the Liberty scored 11 unanswered points during a 15-2 run to get within 57-52 after 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney. Stewart sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 2:52 remaining in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 74-72, since it was 30-28 in the first half. Jonquel Jones banked in a wide open 3-pointer to give New York the lead for good.

