Ionescu scores career-high 37 in Liberty’s 106-83 rout of Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored a career-high 37 points, including 20 points in the second quarter, and the New York Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream 106-83. Ionescu made a franchise-record and career-high eight 3-pointers, the last putting the Liberty at the 100-point mark for the first time this season. She made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 13 3-pointers and added 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones had 11 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 assists for New York. Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Rhyne Howard 15 and Cheyenne Parker 12 for Atlanta.

