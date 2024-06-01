Ionescu scores 24, Thornton 20 and Liberty close out Mystics 90-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points, Kayla Thornton added 20 and the New York Liberty used a late scoring run to defeat the Washington Mystics 90-79. Breanna Stewart had 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and Jonquel Jones scored 16 for the Liberty. Every New York starter played at least 30 minutes and they combined to score 86 points. The Mystics led twice in the game — both times in the fourth quarter. Aaliyah Edwards made it 75-74 for the Mystics at the five-minute mark of the fourth. Soon after, the Mystics were assessed a technical foul for delay of game and Breanna Stewart made two free throws to give New York the lead for good. Ariel Atkins led Washington with 15 points.

