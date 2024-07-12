Ionescu, Jones lead New York to 91-76 win over Chicago as Angel Reese extends double-double streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 13 rebounds to help the New York Liberty pull away to beat the Chicago Sky 91-76. Angel Reese extended her WNBA record double-double streak to 15 straight games finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. New York (19-4) led 68-66 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 7-2 run to create some space. Reese’s 10th point got the Sky (9-13) within 78-72 with 3:51 left. But after a timeout, Ionescu hit a 3-pointer. Chennedy Carter scored 22 points to lead the Sky.

