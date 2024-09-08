Ionescu has big fourth quarter as Liberty beat short-handed Aces 75-71

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored seven of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the New York Liberty hold off the short-handed Las Vegas Aces 75-71 on Sunday. The Aces were playing without A’ja Wilson, who was sidelined with a right ankle injury she suffered on Friday against Connecticut. Wilson was in a walking boot. It was the first game she had missed since Aug. 3, 2019. The Liberty remained three games in front of Minnesota for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs. New York has five games left to play. With the loss, Las Vegas remained in the fourth spot, one game in front of Seattle. Breanna Stewart scored 21 points to lead New York. This wasn’t an easy win for the Liberty, who blew a 20-point late third quarter lead.

