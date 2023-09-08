Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record as Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu broke the single-season 3-point record to help New York beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-89, giving the Liberty eight straight wins. New York moved a half-game behind Las Vegas for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Liberty close out the season on Sunday at home against Washington. The Aces have a home-and-home series with Phoenix on Friday and Sunday. The loss put the Sparks a half-game behind Chicago for the final playoff spot. The Sky own the tiebreaker between the teams. Ionescu topped Diana Taurasi’s single-season 3-point mark and has 124 this year.

