Ionescu and Jones lead way as the Liberty end the Sun’s undefeated run, 82-75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points, Jonquel Jones added 22 and the New York Liberty handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. New York fell behind by five early in the fourth quarter but tied it on a layup by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and a 3-pointer by Jones. Later in the quarter, Ionescu made her first field goal since the first quarter, giving New York a two-point lead, and Breanna Stewart hit a 3-pointer to make it 69-64 with 5 1/2 minutes to go. With 93 seconds left, Tyasha Harris hit a 3-pointer to get the Sun within 76-75.

