Ionescu and Jones lead New York to 93-80 win over Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and Jonquel Jones added 22 to help the New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-80. The Sparks were playing their first game since they lost star rookie Cameron Brink to an ACL tear in her left knee. The Liberty (13-3) led 60-54 with 2:58 left in the third quarter before Ionescu and Jones combined to score the first 11 points of a 13-0 run to give New York a double-digit cushion. Aari McDonald scored 15 points and Zia Cooke added 13 to lead the Sparks (4-12).

