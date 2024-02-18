IOC won’t change boxing age limit to let Manny Pacquaio compete at Paris Olympics at age 45

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will not change its rules to let boxing great Manny Pacquaio compete at the Paris Games aged five years beyond the entry limit. Pacquaio wanted to come out of retirement to box at age 45 in the Olympic tournament in Paris where medal bouts will be staged at the Roland Garros tennis complex. The IOC says it wrote to Olympic officials in Philippines explaining the age limit of 40 will be upheld. Pacquaio ended his storied career in September 2021 after winning 12 world titles at a record eight different weight divisions.

