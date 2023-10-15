IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids

The IOC says countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games. The “growing politicization of sport” was flagged as a problem by International Olympic Committee member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović. She’s the former president of Croatia and chairs an IOC panel that liaises with potential games hosts. She did not identify problematic countries though Poland and Indonesia have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. Poland barred Russian athletes from the European Games this year and FIFA took a youth World Cup from Indonesia because the Muslim-majority nation wouldn’t stage Israel games.

