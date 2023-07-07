IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Suspended Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait has been warned by the IOC about getting involved in an election on Saturday to replace him as president of the Asian Games organizer. The Olympic Council of Asia’s presidential election in Bangkok, Thailand, is between two Kuwaiti candidates. One is the sheikh’s former long-time aide, Husain al-Musallam, and the other is his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah. The International Olympic Committee warned off Sheikh Ahmad from Olympic business nearly two years ago after his conviction for forgery in Geneva. He has appealed the conviction. A ruling is not expected before September.

