IOC shuts down Italy’s late plan to revive a home bobsled track for 2026 Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has moved to shut down suggestions that Italy could still manage to stage ice sliding events at its home 2026 Winter Games. Organizers of the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics acknowledged last month that bobsled, luge and skeleton events are set to be raced in neighboring Austria or Switzerland after scrapping a delayed and increasingly costly plan to revive the storied and scenic Cortina sliding track. But Italian national and regional government officials have recently suggested that organizers could renovate another mothballed track in Cesana, which was used for the 2006 Turin Winter Games. The IOC insists that’s not possible because the Cesana track has no viable future.

