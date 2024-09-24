IOC candidate Samaranch urges European lawmakers to invest in sport as a public health policy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — IOC presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. has urged European lawmakers to regard investing in sport as a public health policy in his first keynote speech of a six-month Olympic leadership campaign.

“Let’s make this simple: Sport saves lives – and money,” the International Olympic Committee vice president from Spain told delegates at the EU-backed European Week of Sport on Tuesday.

“Monies dedicated to sport should not be viewed as an expense by national governments,” Samaranch added. “Monies dedicated to sport should be viewed as investment in the health of our fellow human beings.”

Seven IOC members entered the race this month in a contest to succeed Thomas Bach, who steps down in June on reaching his maximum 12 years in office.

Samaranch, Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Kirsty Coventry, the sports minister in Zimbabwe, are members of the IOC executive board.

Four candidates are presidents of governing bodies of Olympic sports: Sebastian Coe from track and field, David Lappartient from cycling, Morinari Watanabe from gymnastics and Johan Eliasch from ski and snowboard.

About 95 IOC members — who include royals from Asia and Europe, industrialists, an Oscar-winning actress, sports officials and current athletes — will vote at a March 18-21 meeting in Greece at the end of the campaign that is one of the most discreet and quirky in world sports.

Voters cannot publicly endorse their pick and IOC rules stop candidates publishing campaign videos, organizing public meetings or taking part in public debates.

The European Union conference on Tuesday offered “a platform for structured dialogue and collaboration aimed at advancing the mission and legacy of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

One legacy from the Paris Olympics is a commitment to 30 minutes of daily exercise in primary schools across France.

The IOC has a working agreement with the World Health Organization and Samaranch put the case for government health policy where prevention is more efficient than treatment.

“Sport and physical exercise reduce illness and health care costs. As a banker, that is what I call an ‘investment’ that pays dividends in human lives,” he said.

Meeting the WHO minimum standard of 150 minutes of physical activity each week could save up to 10% of health costs, Samaranch suggested, or between 140-200 billion euros ($155-222 billion) each year.

He said Olympic values of respect and friendship were needed in a world “reeling under an avalanche of political, commercial and cultural tribalism.”

Budapest is hosting the European Week of Sport during Hungary’s six-month presidency of the 27-nation EU.

