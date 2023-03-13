Inzaghi under pressure as Inter Milan visits Porto in UCL

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Inter Milan at the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia, Italy, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro./LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro/]

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is under increasing pressure to deliver in the Champions League as his team visits Porto in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Inter is carrying a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg and Inzhagi’s long-term future at the club could depend how the team performs this week. Inter’s surprise 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Spezia on Friday was its second straight defeat on the road and cast further doubts on Inzaghi’s position.

