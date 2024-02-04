Inzaghi takes another step toward his 1st Serie A title as Inter beats Juventus to go 4 points clear

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has taken a potentially decisive step toward his first Serie A title. An own-goal by Bianconeri defender Federico Gatti in chaotic circumstances was enough to hand league leader Inter a 1-0 win in the Derby d’Italia and lift it four points above second-place Juventus. Inter has also played a match less than Juventus. The Bianconeri will now be nervously looking over their shoulder as AC Milan is only four points behind. Atalanta consolidated fourth place with a 3-1 win over rival Lazio. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice. Defending champion Napoli came from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1.

