Investigation of Michigan for sign-stealing stems from NCAA rules made to curb financial advantages

The NCAA banned in-person advanced scouting in 1994 in part because not every school could afford to do it. Now Michigan is being investigated for a sign-stealing scheme that allegedly involved people secretly being sent to record opponents’ games. The school suspended a low-level football staffer who is a focus of the investigation. NCAA rules don’t directly ban the stealing of signs. There are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals, but what’s mostly at issue with Michigan is NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

