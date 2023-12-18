Investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing related to death of Sheffield United Women player

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United says an independent investigation has found there was “no evidence of wrongdoing” related to the death of midfielder Maddy Cusack in September. Cusack also worked as a marketing executive at the club. She died at the age of 27. The team didn’t disclose any details about Cusack’s death. An independent third party was appointed at the request of Cusack’s family to carry out a formal investigation into concerns it raised about conduct at the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.