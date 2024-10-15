Intuit Dome opens its doors to Los Angeles Clippers fans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The flashy new Intuit Dome opened its doors to basketball fans for the first time Monday night as the Los Angeles Clippers hosted a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks. The arena has been hosting concerts since August, but this is the first game in the $2 billion vision of owner Steve Ballmer. Fans streamed in through the doors using facial recognition. A double-sided halo board showed photos, videos, statistics and more. The Clippers were one of three tenants of the crypto.com Arena, along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. Now they’ve got their own address and no more roommates.

