Intriguing Indianapolis 500 storylines captivate Row 7 lineup with Andretti, Castroneves and Dixon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske’s front row sweep and Kyle Larson’s Memorial Day weekend double chase are, naturally, stealing all the attention this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The storylines lining up in Row 7 could be every bit as intriguing. Marco Andretti, the 2020 Indy pole winner, qualified 19th. He’s starting just inside record-tying four-time Indy champ Helio Castroneves and six-time series champion Scott Dixon, who needs one more series win to tie A.J. Foyt’s career record. It’s a rare opportunity for IndyCar fans to see racing royalty running side-by-side-by-side.

