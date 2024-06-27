Intrigue of NHL draft expected to begin after the Sharks likely select Celebrini with top pick

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Macklin Celebrini, the expected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft to the San Jose Sharks, speaks with reporters prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, June 10, 2024. Celebrini sets aside his NBA ties by looking ahead to a hockey career, entering the NHL draft as the presumptive No. 1 pick on Friday, June 28. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Whyno]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is turning coy when it comes to saying which player San Jose will select with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Friday. The presumptive favorite since the Sharks won the draft lottery in May is Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. Grier previously hailed winning the lottery and the chance to select college hockey’s player of the year, who also has ties to the Bay Area. The intrigue begins with whom the Chicago Blackhawks select at No. 2 as well as the spectacle Las Vegas’ Sphere will represent in hosting the two-day draft.

