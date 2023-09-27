Inter’s perfect start ended by 2-1 loss to Sassuolo. AC Milan catches city rival atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan saw its perfect start to the Serie A season come to an end as it fell to a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo. Denzel Dumfries gave Inter the lead on the stroke of halftime but two goals in nine second-half minutes gave Sassuolo another impressive win. The result left Inter level on points at the top of the table with city rival AC Milan after United States international Christian Pulisic helped the Rossoneri to a 3-1 victory over Cagliari. Victor Osimhen put his off-the-field drama behind him as he scored in Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Udinese.

