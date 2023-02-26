Inter’s loss at Bologna leaves race for 2nd place wide open

ROME (AP) — The race for second place in Serie A is wide open following Inter Milan’s 1-0 loss at Bologna. The defeat left Inter 18 points behind runaway leader Napoli and just three points ahead of Roma and AC Milan with both of those teams still to play this round. Riccardo Orsolini took advantage of Inter’s defensive error to score midway through the second half for Bologna. Milan was hosting sixth-place Atalanta later Sunday while Roma visits last-place Cremonese on Tuesday. Salernitana beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 3-0 with goals from Lassana Coulibaly, Grigoris Kastanos and Antonio Candreva.

