Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Robin Gosens is set to return to the Germany team for the first time in nearly a year after coach Hansi Flick announced his squad for upcoming friendly games against Ukraine, Poland and Colombia. Serge Gnabry is left out despite crucial goals in the final weeks of Bayern Munich’s successful Bundesliga title challenge. Flick returns to a more conventional squad after experimenting with new players for Germany’s last round of friendlies in March following a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

