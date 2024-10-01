Internationals have the shield and the drive. Now, all they need is the Presidents Cup: Analysis

MONTREAL (AP) — The Presidents Cup began in 1994 when the PGA Tour realized some of golf’s best international players were not European and they should have a competition like the Ryder Cup. But it hasn’t been much competition. The 15th edition is in the books and the Internationals still only have one win. Adam Scott believes the Presidents Cup didn’t really start until 2019 when they finally had an identity they could call their own. So they have this shield. They have the motivation. They just don’t have the cup. All it takes is one win for them to gain some confidence.

