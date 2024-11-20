International star Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spanish star and World Cup champion Juan Mata has joined the expansion San Diego FC’s ownership group, making him the first active international soccer player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer. Mata joins David Beckham as only the second international player to be involved in MLS ownership. He has been with the Western Sydney Wanderers of the Australian A-League since September.

