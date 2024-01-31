International Sports Press Association condemns journalists’ ‘deplorable’ behavior at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The International Sports Press Association has condemned journalists’ “deplorable” behavior at the Africa Cup of Nations after several incidents including fighting and celebrating in the stands. AIPS says, “Being a journalist means behaving properly, and above all, exercising restraint. Certain behaviors are simply unworthy of a profession as noble as journalism.” Many accredited reporters covering this edition of the Africa Cup have been wearing their national team jerseys and vocally supporting their teams during games, loudly celebrating any goals or victories. An Ivorian with press credentials was filmed dancing shirtless after the team’s win on penalties over Senegal. There have also been frequent arguments among media representatives.

