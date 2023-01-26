International soccer transfer market rebounds in 2022

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says soccer’s international transfer market continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic with a record 20,000 deals between clubs from different countries last year. Total spending worldwide was $6.5 billion in transfer fees for players who moved across borders between FIFA member federations. They include deals for Erling Haaland to join Manchester City and Aurélien Tchouaméni to Real Madrid. FIFA says that’s an increase of 33.5% from 2021 for the transfers it processed. FIFA’s 75-page report does not include domestic deals between two clubs in the same country.

