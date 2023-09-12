Interim US coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster looks a lot like the team that played in the World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team will look a lot like the squad that played in the World Cup when it takes the field for a pair of exhibition games that will serve as send-off matches for retiring players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe. Interim coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster includes forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel, who have not played for the national team before. All the players who went to the World Cup are on the squad, except for Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, who are both nursing injuries. The U.S. will play South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

