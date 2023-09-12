Interim US coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster looks a lot like the team that played in the World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - United States defender Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

The U.S. women’s national team will look a lot like the squad that played in the World Cup when it takes the field for a pair of exhibition games that will serve as send-off matches for retiring players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe. Interim coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster includes forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel, who have not played for the national team before. All the players who went to the World Cup are on the squad, except for Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, who are both nursing injuries. The U.S. will play South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

