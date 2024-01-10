Interim head coach Giff Smith becomes first candidate to interview for Chargers’ opening

Giff Smith, who served as the Los Angeles Chargers interim coach for the final three games, became the first candidate to interview for the position. The team announced Smith’s interview on Tuesday. Smith lost all three games as the interim after Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. Players though lauded Smith for his approach and his ability to bring the team together down the stretch of a disappointing 5-12 season. Under the new interview process approved by owners in October, any internal candidates or someone not currently employed by the NFL can interview in person.

