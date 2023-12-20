Interim coach Giff Smith keeping Chargers focused on final 3 games of the season

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Giff Smith held his first practice as the Los Angeles Chargers interim coach on Tuesday as the team began preparations for Saturday night’s game against Buffalo. Smith was hired as the interim coach last Friday when Brandon Staley was fired after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith said there hasn’t been much reflection on the Raiders game and that everyone is on to Buffalo. Smith is well regarded by players on both sides of the ball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.