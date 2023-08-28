EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Interim coach David Braun says he’s “up to the challenge” of leading Northwestern with the season opener this week. It’s certainly not what he envisioned when Pat Fitzgerald hired him as defensive coordinator last winter. Braun is navigating an unusual and difficult path. It takes another turn when the season opens with a rare Sunday game at Rutgers. Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates, as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. Fitzgerald was fired July 10 after an investigation concluded the coaching staff should have known about ongoing hazing. Braun spent the past four years at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

