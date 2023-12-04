Interim coach Chris Tabor’s debut is more of the same for NFL-worst Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Breakdowns at key times and missed opportunities doomed the Carolina Panthers in interim coach Chris Tabor’s debut. Carolina scored late to pull within a field goal, but the Panthers didn’t get closer in Sunday’s 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers fired Frank Reich last Monday, 11 games into the coach’s first season with the team. Special teams coach Tabor was promoted to the top job for the rest of the season. At 1-11, the Panthers have the worst record in the league, but even if that continues, they won’t get the top pick in next year’s draft because they traded it to Chicago.

