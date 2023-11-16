Interim coach Antonio Pierce bringing a go-for-it attitude to the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Antonio Pierce exudes a go-for-it attitude that had been missing before he took over as Las Vegas’ interim coach two weeks ago. The Raiders aren’t playing not to lose like they often did under Josh McDaniels. That was clear in two plays in Sunday night’s 16-12 victory over the New York Jets. They accepted a penalty that pushed the Jets back rather than force a punt. The Raiders also went for a fourth-and-1 in their territory. Both decisions worked.

