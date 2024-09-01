Interception returns by Ortega and Ballentine highlight San Diego’s 27-21 victory over Cal Poly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Ortega and Matt Ballentine returned interceptions for touchdowns and San Diego’s opportunistic defense led the Toreros to a 27-21 season-opening victory over Cal Poly. Ortega’s 38-yard return of a Bo Kelly pass gave San Diego a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Ballentine’s 40-yard return of another Kelly pass put the Toreros up 24-14 early in the fourth. A short TD pass by Jackson Akins drew the Mustangs within 27-21 with about a minute to go, but the Toreros recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. Grant Sergent was 15-of-24 passing for 153 yards for San Diego.

