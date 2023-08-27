Interception by Jeremiah Harris rescues Jacksonville State as Gamecocks defeat UTEP in FBS debut

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Jackson rushed for 76 yards and a key touchdown, Jeremiah Harris preserved the win with a huge interception and Jacksonville State celebrated its FBS debut with a 17-14 victory over UTEP. The season and conference opener in the revised Conference USA came down to the final drive by UTEP. The scoring threat ended on a lunging interception by Harris, a seventh-year Gamecocks safety. Jax State led 10-7 at halftime and the Gamecocks stretched their lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter when a roughing-the-passer penalty and a 44-yard run by Jackson set up his own 7-yard touchdown run. UTEP closed to 17-14 on a 32-yard pass from Hardison to Akharaiyi early in the fourth quarter.

