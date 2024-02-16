Inter wins and opens 10-point gap at the top of Serie A. Torino still unbeaten in 2024

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan has opened up a 10-point lead in Serie A after routing Salernitana 4-0. Three of the goals came in a superb first half. It is well clear of second-placed Juventus. Salernitana remains five points adrift at the bottom of the league. Earlier, Torino beat Lecce 2-0 with goals from Duván Zapata and Raoul Bellanova. Torino is unbeaten in six straight games and has risen one place to ninth. Lecce is 13th after only one win in its last nine league games. Lecce finished with 10 men after center half Marin Pongracic was sent off in the second half.

