Inter wins 4-2 at Roma to end De Rossi’s perfect record and go 7 points clear in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — A sublime second-half performance from league leader Inter Milan saw it win 4-2 at Roma and end Daniele De Rossi’s perfect record. Goals from Gianluca Mancini and Stephan El Shaarawy had given Roma the lead at halftime following Francesco Acerbi’s opener for Inter. But the Nerazzurri turned things around immediately after the break with a strike from Marcus Thuram and an own-goal from new Roma defender Angeliño. Alessandro Bastoni sealed the match late on as Inter moved seven points above second-place Juventus. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored his 200th Serie A goal to help his team to a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Cagliari and to close in on the top four in the Italian league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.