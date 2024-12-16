Inter stuns Lazio 6-0 to remind rivals of its title aspirations in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan has stunned title rival Lazio by winning 6-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A. After an even first 40 minutes Inter took charge with four goals in a blistering 12-minute spell either side of halftime on Monday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu got the opener from the penalty spot and Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries and Nicolò Barella scored in quick succession. Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram added two more in the final quarter of an hour. The win takes Inter, which has a game in hand, to within three points of leader Atalanta. Lazio remains in fifth.

