Inter still in better form than AC Milan in between legs of Champions League semifinal

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has celebrated his 30th birthday with two goals as Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 4-2 in Serie A shortly after AC Milan lost at relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0. Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals this week and the teams meet again in the second leg in three days at the San Siro. Inter moved level on points with second-placed Juventus. Milan remained fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Lazio. Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 to virtually secure Serie A survival.

