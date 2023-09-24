Inter stays perfect by beating Empoli, which is without a point or a goal. Napoli drops points again

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s perfect start to the Serie A season continued with a 1-0 win at Empoli but the Nerazzurri found it harder than they perhaps expected against a side that has yet to register a point or score a goal after five matches. It needed a special strike from Federico Dimarco in the second half to break down Empoli’s resolute defense and spoil new coach Aurelio Andreazzoli’s debut. Defending champion Napoli is already seven points behind Inter after a 0-0 draw at Bologna. Roma plays Torino later. Atalanta and Fiorentina beat Cagliari and Udinese, respectively.

