Inter stay perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s perfect start to the Serie A season continued with a 1-0 win at Empoli but the Nerazzurri found it harder than they perhaps expected against a side that has yet to register a point or score a goal after five matches. It needed a special strike from Federico Dimarco in the second half to break down Empoli’s resolute defense. Empoli lost 7-0 last weekend and that led to the dismissal of coach Paolo Zanetti and the hiring of Aurelio Andreazzoli. Inter has now won all five of its Serie A matches and is three points ahead of second-place AC Milan. Defending champion Napoli can move to within five points of Inter with a win at Bologna later. Roma, Atalanta and Fiorentina also play later.

