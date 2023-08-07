Inter signs veteran Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Andre Onana

By The Associated Press
FILE - Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer reacts during the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Nov. 24, 2022. Inter Milan has replaced Andre Onana by signing veteran Switzerland international Yann Sommer as its first-choice goalkeeper. The Nerazzurri announced the move on Monday Aug. 7, 2023, following a transfer from Bayern Munich that was worth 6 million euros ($5.45 million), according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. (AP Photo/Petr Josek, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Josek]

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has replaced Andre Onana by signing veteran Switzerland international Yann Sommer as its first-choice goalkeeper. The Nerazzurri announced the move following a transfer from Bayern Munich that was worth a reported 6 million euros ($5.45 million). That’s a fraction of the 51 million euros ($57 million) that Inter gained from selling Onana to Manchester United. The 34-year-old Sommer spent the second half of last season at Bayern as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer after 8 ½ years at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Sommer set a Bundesliga record with 19 saves in a match against Bayern in August of last season while still at Mönchengladbach.

