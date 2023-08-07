Inter signs veteran Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Andre Onana

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has replaced Andre Onana by signing veteran Switzerland international Yann Sommer as its first-choice goalkeeper. The Nerazzurri announced the move following a transfer from Bayern Munich that was worth a reported 6 million euros ($5.45 million). That’s a fraction of the 51 million euros ($57 million) that Inter gained from selling Onana to Manchester United. The 34-year-old Sommer spent the second half of last season at Bayern as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer after 8 ½ years at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Sommer set a Bundesliga record with 19 saves in a match against Bayern in August of last season while still at Mönchengladbach.

