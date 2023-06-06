Inter should be scared of murderers not Man City in final, says defender Bastoni

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni says his team should be scared of “murderers and bad people” and not Manchester City’s fearsome attack in the Champions League final on Saturday in Istanbul. Three-time champion Inter last appeared in the final in 2010. It is City’s second final in three years but it has never won the competition. Dimarco says it has become “an obsession” for City. The English side is the overwhelming favorite to lift the trophy and the lack of pressure on Inter could help the Nerazzurri.

