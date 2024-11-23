Inter routs Verona 5-0 with a brace from Thuram to take provisional lead in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram scored twice and defending champion Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 5-0 to take the provisional Serie A lead. Inter moved two points clear of Napoli which hosts Roma on Sunday with a chance to reclaim the lead. Atalanta could also move level on points with Inter with a victory at Parma later. Inter was missing top striker Lautaro Martinez who was out sick. But five goals in the first half made Lautaro’s absence a non-issue. Joaquin Correa opened the scoring 17 minutes in. Thuram then scored twice before more goals from Stefan de Vrij and Yann Aurel Bisseck. Juventus was visiting AC Milan later.

